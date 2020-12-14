Getting in the spirit: Christmas festivals, parade a hit
Santa Claus rides through the snow on the back of a fire truck to the Winter Wonderland at Florida Gateway College on Saturday. (ROB WOLFE/Special to the Reporter)
Aubree Craig, 10, of Lake City enjoys a candy cane as she looks through decorative door hanger signs at the P.S. We’re Crafty Door Hanger booth at the Holiday Market craft festival Saturday. (JEN CHASTEEN/Special to the Reporter)
A wave of Yuletide spirit enveloped Columbia County during the weekend as Christmas festivals were held around the county on Saturday.
Whether it was thousands of shoppers gathered in downtown Lake…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.