Fort White takes top honors at science fair

The Suwannee Valley Science Fair was held Thursday at Florida Gateway College with Fort White High School and Fort White Middle School taking home the top honors with the best overall winner in both the junior and senior divisions. Winning the Best Overall Senior Division Award were Fort White’s Trace Taylor (from left) and Trey Tyre for their project, ‘The Effect of a 1% Microflora Inoculant Soil Solution on Cucumber Nutrient Density, Plant Growth, and General Health.’ (COURTESY)

The Suwannee Valley Science Fair was held Thursday at Florida Gateway College with Fort White High School and Fort White Middle School taking home the top honors with the best overall winner in both the junior and senior divisions. Winning the Best Overall Junior Division Award were Fort White’s Cyler Robinson (from left), Jonaz Watson and Kelly Burton for their project, ‘Effect of Organic and Inorganic Fertilizers of Collard Green Growth and Soil Health.’ (COURTESY)