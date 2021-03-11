Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo returns this weekend

  • Ray Robinson sets up a row of chairs Wednesday afternoon while preparing the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena for the Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo, which takes place this weekend. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
    Ray Robinson sets up a row of chairs Wednesday afternoon while preparing the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds Rodeo Arena for the Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo, which takes place this weekend. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
The Florida Gateway Pro Rodeo was the last rodeo held in the state a year ago before covid-19 caused wide-spread shutdowns. The annual event will return this weekend with all the excitement,…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.