First in line: LCMC begins vaccinating employees

Brian Sellers was the first employee at Lake City Medical Center to receive the covid-19 vaccine on Monday. Sellers works in the emergency room at the hospital, which started vaccinating employees Monday with the Moderna vaccine. (COURTESY)
The covid-19 vaccine has begun rolling out in Columbia County.
The Lake City Medical Center started vaccinating frontline health care workers Monday, with nearly 70 internal hospital employees and…
