Subhead All three occupants of the Live Oak rental home escaped without harm.

Firefighters with the Live Oak Fire Department battle a house fire on Lisle Ave. NE on Monday morning. The house sustained ‘considerable damage.’ (COURTESY SUWANNEE COUNTY FIRE RESCUE)

LIVE OAK — A house nearly 100 years old sustained “considerable damage” in a fire Monday morning. The Live Oak Fire Department responded to the call of a fire on Lisle Ave. NE near Duval St. around…