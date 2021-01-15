FGC unveils new multipurpose building

Lawrence Barrett, Florida Gateway College president, prepares to cut the ribbon Thursday afternoon at the grand opening of the college’s new multipurpose building in the former Boys Club of Columbia County facility. Joining Barrett were FGC officials, Florida Chancellor of Career Technical Programs Henry Mack and local dignitaries and residents. (COURTESY FLORIDA GATEWAY COLLEGE)

Florida Gateway College began a new chapter for its community services with the grand opening of its new multipurpose building Thursday afternoon. While the ribbon cutting was a ceremony to…