FGC nursing grads benefit from job fair

  • Lake City Medical Center CEO Rick Naegler talks to Florida Gateway College nursing students Wednesday during a nursing recruitment fair at the Barney E. McRae Jr. Medical Technology Building. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
    Lake City Medical Center CEO Rick Naegler talks to Florida Gateway College nursing students Wednesday during a nursing recruitment fair at the Barney E. McRae Jr. Medical Technology Building. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
Several Florida Gateway College nursing students scheduled to graduate in a few months, got the second most precious thing they were studying for on Wednesday — jobs. Representatives from the Lake…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.