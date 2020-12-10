FGC graduates lauded for overcoming adversity

Lawrence Barrett (left), Florida Gateway College President, gives Kevin Doorman his water services bachelors degree during commencement exercises Thursday evening at the college. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Deandrea Lee waves to family members after she received her bachelors degree in early childhood education during commencement exercises Thursday evening at Florida Gateway College. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Overcoming adversity was the main theme relayed to Florida Gateway College graduates Thursday evening during commencement exercises. After going through several months of changes due to the global…