FFA selling fireworks for fundraiser

Kenzie Dungan cuts holes in a banner to allow wind to flow through the banner as she and other FFA students and volunteers prepared to open the Columbia FFA Fireworks stand Monday afternoon. Proceeds raised from the fireworks sales will benefit students in the Columbia FFA chapters. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

The Columbia FFA is looking to close out 2020 with a bang. The program is selling fireworks this week in the Lake City Walmart’s parking lot for its annual fundraiser. The tent was set up Sunday…