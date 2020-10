Brian Forte and his wife, Amanda, look through pumpkins at the Columbia FFA Pumpkin Patch with their children Kaiden (standing) and Railynn. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Pumpkins on pallets. Pumpkins on hay bales. Pumpkins on display. Pumpkins everywhere and on sale from the local FFA. The pumpkin sale is an annual fundraiser for several school’s FFA programs and…