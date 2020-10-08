Feeding the flock: Lake City Church of Christ’s food giveaways have proven popular

Bud Parker works on tying a plastic bag as he and other volunteers at Lake City Church of Christ distribute food and other commodities Thursday afternoon. More than 200 vehicles passed through the event collecting bags and boxes of food. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Jim Senzamici grabs a box of food to give to a motorist during a food giveaway at Lake City Church of Thursday afternoon. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

The Lake City Church of Christ is spreading more than God’s word. Every Thursday for the past three-plus months, the church distributes food to those in need in the area through a food distribution…