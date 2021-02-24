Faucet stays open: Seven Springs granted renewal for Ginnie Springs withdrawal

A demonstration set up by protesters Tuesday morning at the Suwannee River Water Management District headquarters against Seven Springs Company’s request for a permit renewal to withdraw nearly one million gallons a water a day from Ginnie Springs. (COURTESY)

Our Santa Fe River members Michael Roth, from left, Merrillee Malwitz-Jipson and Kristin Rubin protest outside the Suwannee River Water Management District headquarters Tuesday morning. (ROB WOLFE/Special to the Reporter)

LIVE OAK — Oscar Corral wanted to take the Suwannee River Water Management District governing board members on a quick detour away from Ginnie Springs on Tuesday morning. The documentary filmmaker…