Fair livestock show ready with new format

-
Gunner Shaw, 6, reclines on his sister’s wether, ‘Rodeo,’ while in the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds Livestock Barn Thursday. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
-
Dallas Douglass, 8, a Columbia City Elementary School student, stands in line with her goat while she waits to have the animal weighed. Douglass is in the 4H program. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
A herd of livestock animals came through the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds livestock barn and arena Thursday afternoon.
With the 66th annual Florida Gateway Fair set to begin today, youngsters weighed…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.