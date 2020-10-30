Fair livestock show ready with new format

Gunner Shaw, 6, reclines on his sister’s wether, ‘Rodeo,’ while in the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds Livestock Barn Thursday. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Dallas Douglass, 8, a Columbia City Elementary School student, stands in line with her goat while she waits to have the animal weighed. Douglass is in the 4H program. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

A herd of livestock animals came through the Florida Gateway Fairgrounds livestock barn and arena Thursday afternoon. With the 66th annual Florida Gateway Fair set to begin today, youngsters weighed…