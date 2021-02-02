‘Enough is enough’: Protesters claim ‘injustice’ by police

Sylvester Warren (right) uses a megaphone chanting 'No Justice, No peace; No racist police' during a Black Lives Matter protest where protesters we’re asking for police reform and better oversight. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Protesters, including Glenel Bowden (right), stand on the sidewalk across from the Columbia County Courthouse Monday during a protest calling for police reform. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

“No justice, no peace; No racist police,” Sylvester Warren bellowed through a megaphone, with his chant echoed by a crowd of protesters Monday afternoon. Armed with four megaphones, Black Lives…