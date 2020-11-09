Emergency management preparing in case Eta heads this way

-
Shayne Morgan, Columbia County Emergency Management director, looks at a county map Monday afternoon in the county Emergency Operations Center as he begins to prepare for the possibility of Tropical Storm Eta impacting Columbia County. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
Tropical Storm Eta continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico garnering attention from Floridians curious about where, when or if the storm will make landfall in the Sunshine State.
Several recent…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.