Elks Lodge Toy Party set for Christmas Eve

Rotary President Lee Pinchouck, Rotarian Chase Moses, Elks Toy Drive Chairman and Rotarian George Brannon, Abby Candler and Rotarian Chris Candler with monetary and toy donations given to the Elks Toy Drive. (COURTESY)

The Lake City Elks Lodge Christmas Toy Drive saw unprecedented support this year in the face of what is expected to be overwhelming demand, according to organizers. Donations from Elks Lodge members…