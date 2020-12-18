Dream Machine delivers for 500-plus kids

-
Meally Jenkins (left), Christmas Dream Machine executive director and founder, and Janet Stanford, a Christmas Dream Machine director, move bags of gift bags as they prepare for the organization’s toy distribution. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
More than 500 children in the area will have gifts under their Christmas tree this year as beneficiaries of the Christmas Dream Machine.
The Christmas Dream Machine, in its 32nd season, is a program…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.