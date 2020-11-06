Dream Machine begins 32nd year of Christmas giving
Meally Jenkins, Christmas Dream Machine founder and director, arranges toys in the agency’s office Friday afternoon. The Christmas Dream Machine opened Sunday and has already compiled a list of 100 children to serve this holiday season. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
More than three decades have passed since Meally Jenkins first packed her Volkswagen with toys and clothes for underprivileged children in the area.
Since that time Jenkins has been able to…
