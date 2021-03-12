DeSantis delivers good news, J&J vaccine in local stop
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media during a Thursday morning press conference at Southside Sports Complex, where he gave an update regarding the state’s covid vaccine effort. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Lake City Thursday morning and came bearing gifts.
Touting the success of Florida’s covid-19 vaccination program during a press conference at the Columbia County Health…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or gohere to purchase a subscription.