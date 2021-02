Subhead 17-year-old killed in Tuesday shooting; another recovering.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigators search the ground for evidence after deputies found two juveniles shot near the intersection of Southeast Lochlynn and Southeast Putnam Street Tuesday afternoon. No arrests have been made in the case. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

With one teen killed and another injured in a double shooting Tuesday afternoon, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident. Authorities are continuing to seek the…