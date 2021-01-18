Courting history: Carter settling in as county’s first female judge

-
Sara Carter, stands on the steps of the Columbia County Courthouse on Friday afternoon. Carter, 42, has been serving as the Columbia County Court judge for roughly two weeks. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
After close to two decades of working with clients as an attorney, Sara Carter wondered what life would look like from the other side of the bench.
Using that experience, Carter sought election as…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.