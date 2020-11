Subhead Local dispensary is Trulieve’s 67th store in Florida.

Trulieve Medical Marijuana Treatment Center customers and employees congregate around the center Wednesday morning during the facility’s grand opening. Trulieve is the first medical marijuana dispensary to open in Columbia County. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

A Columbia County store is now in the legal medical marijuana dispensary business. The county’s first medical marijuana dispensary opened Wednesday morning when the Trulieve Medical Marijuana…