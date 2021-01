Subhead Retiring after serving 18 years as county judge.

Tom Coleman, who has served as the Columbia County Judge for 18 years, sits at the bench in a Columbia County courtroom. Coleman, who has worked in the local courts system for more than four decades, retired Thursday. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

The paintings and other objects that adorn the walls of Judge Tom Coleman’s office offer an apt description into the man who has served Columbia County for nearly two decades. The paintings show…