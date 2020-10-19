Cleanup event fills dumpsters

-
Chip Parker carries a pole to a trash dumpster, while other volunteers unload a truck, during Saturday’s Clean Lake City event. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
-
Volunteers stand in front of the overflowing dumpsters from Saturday’s community cleanup event in Lake City. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
Not one, not two and not even three dumpsters could contain the clutter collected Saturday.
Couches, mattresses, end tables and other household debris were just a few of the numerous items filling…
Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.