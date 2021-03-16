City: Olustee Park belongs to county

Legal opinion puts property in county’s hands

  • Olustee Park, the downtown Lake City home to the Battle of Olustee Confederate monument, is owned by Columbia County, according to a legal opinion received by city officials last week. (FILE)
    Olustee Park, the downtown Lake City home to the Battle of Olustee Confederate monument, is owned by Columbia County, according to a legal opinion received by city officials last week. (FILE)
Downtown Lake City’s Olustee Park — and, perhaps, the Battle of Olustee Confederate monument — belongs to Columbia County, according to a legal opinion requested by Lake City officials. City Manager…

Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.