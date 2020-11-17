City aiming to annex megasite

Lineah Sampson and Matilda Sampson (from row from left) stand with Lola Sampson (back row from left) Hannah Sampson, Aubree Sampson and Laura Sampson as Todd Sampson recites his oath of office Monday night. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Da’Breah J. Hill (from left), Onyx A. Jones, Deborah J. Hill, Ja’Keem A. Hill and Jake Hill listen to Audrey Sikes, city clerk, as she leads Jake Hill in his oath of office. Hill was sworn-in to another term as a city council member Monday evening. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Melinda Moses (from left) stands with Lake City mayor Stephen Witt as the two show off a proclamation that was given to her in honor of her years of service to the city. She also received a plaque and a gift. Moses, who served as a city council member for 12 years, decided not seek re-election this year. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)