CHS FFA just kidding around

Patricia Starnes, the Columbia High School FFA advisor and agriculture teacher (left) and Kinsley Coleman, a ninth-grader and Columbia FFA Jr. Chapter member, bottle feed “Cletus”, a new born goat that’s about a month old, at the school’s land lab Monday afternoon. The school’s FFA program, which raises goats, has had 18 kids born in 2021. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

The Columbia High School FFA program is weeding its way through a kid population increase. The kid population increase is not new students joining the FFA program, but rather a large number of baby…