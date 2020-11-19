Catholic Charities giveaway provides bounty

Subhead
300-plus families served during Thanksgiving food distribution.
-
Jared Fraze, a Covenant Community School student, puts bags of food into a client’s car during Thursday’s Catholic Charities Thanksgiving basket giveaway. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
-
Tina Seifert (left) stands with Josh Eadie, a student volunteer, as they wait to push boxes of food down a conveyor belt as Catholic Charities clients get their Thanksgiving baskets on Thursday. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)
There was plenty to be thankful for Thursday morning.
During Catholic Charities’ annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway, a plentiful bounty was celebrated as 1,757 people were served from 326 families…
