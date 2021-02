Subhead Niblack custodian takes school-related employee award.

Carlos Brown is cheered as he prepares to accept his award as the Columbia County School District’s School-Related Employee of the Year at a luncheon at The Blanche last week. (COURTESY)

There aren’t many head custodians in the Columbia Count School District that have a reputation for working hard not just in the school buildings, but also away from the campus, for the betterment of…