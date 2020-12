Subhead Tax collector stepping down after long career.

Ronnie Brannon, the Columbia County Tax Collector for the past 16 years, will be retiring in early January. (TONY BRITT/Lake City Reporter)

Ronnie Brannon doesn’t appear to be a guy that easily gets excited, but by uttering the word “retirement,” a smile begins to curl on his lips, his eyes shine with anticipation, and he begins to speak…