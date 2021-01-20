Art League exhibition winners announced

Winners from the Gateway Art Gallery members’ art show are, in front, Laura Hunter-Null (from left), Vicki D. Shanks, Brenda Kennedy; in back, Jim Riley, David Campione, Herb Ellis and Carol Cieslik. (COURTESY)

The 50-year-old Art League of North Florida is currently holding a member artist exhibition and competition at the Gateway Art Gallery in downtown historic Lake City. Winners were announced this…