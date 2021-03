Subhead 44 sixth-graders learned from area business women.

The Altrusa Club of Lake City’s 23rd annual Girls Summit was held Saturday at The Blanche in downtown Lake City and included 44 girls in the sixth grade at Richardson Sixth Grade Academy, Belmont Academy and Epiphany Catholic School. (COURTESY)

