Subhead Girl, 3, suffers disfiguring injury

Three-year-old Bristol Risner recovers in the hospital after a disfiguring lawnmower accident. The young girl’s left foot had to be amputated on Wednesday, but the family is thankful she’s alive. (COURTESY)

As heartbroken as the family is, they still thank God that the little girl is alive at all. Three-year-old Bristol Risner, whose family lives in the Deep Creek area, lost her foot in the aftermath…