Council, BOCC get new members in close votes

Phillip Crenshaw, (from left) James Crenshaw and Todd Sampson wave to passing motorists along U.S. Highway 90 in front of the Supervisor of Elections office Tuesday afternoon. Both James Crenshaw and Sampson were vying for the Lake City Council District 13 seat vacated by a retiring councilwoman. (TODD WILSON/Lake City Reporter)

Both the Lake City Council and the Columbia County Board of County Commissioners will have new representation following Tuesday’s election. The city’s District 13 voters elected C. Todd Sampson to…