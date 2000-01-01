Columbia guard Bobby Fulton looks to pass during the Tigers' game against Williston Wedesday morning (TONY BRITT/LakeCityReporter).
Columbia's Skyler Covert placed fifth (100 breast) and ninth (200 IM) at the state finals this season (COURTESY).
Columbia's Chase Burlingame exceeded expectations in his first year swimming for Columbia (COURTESY).
Fort White's JacQuez Pelham starred at running back and linebacker this season (FILE).
Columbia running back Kamario Bell will be missed by teammates and coaches (FILE).
Columbia's Ethan Umstead tackles an Escambia runner earlier this season (BRENT KUKENDALL/Special to the Reporter).

News Stories

Kim Holland and Tuff Holland of Fort White read the inscriptions on the monuments in Olustee Park in downtown Lake City. Each year, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day, more than a million wreaths are placed at the graves of servicemembers in all 50 states and 24 national cemeteries on foreign soil (photo by NICK ROLLISON/Lake City Reporter).
HONORING THE FALLEN

Local veterans showed up to Olustee Park on Saturday afternoon for National Wreaths Across America Day to honor and remember fallen U.S veterans, as well as to teach those who attended, children in

Douglas Dean of the Gainesville Salvation Army rings the bell for donations recently at the Walmart in Lake City (photo by NICK ROLLISON/Lake City Reporter).
Red Kettle Campaign: Count Live Oak out, too

LIVE OAK — Local civic clubs here will not be participating in this year’s Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign after communication issues with their regional Tallahassee office, according to multi

A new four-bedroom, two-bathroom mobile home is being built for Beverly Morgan and her brother, Benny Crews. After their previous mobile home fell into disrepair, their church raised money to get them a new home for Christmas (photo by TAYLOR GAINES/Lake City Reporter).
A HOME FOR CHRISTMAS

Beverly Morgan was overwhelmed when her pastor told her about the best Christmas gift she’d ever received.

Sports

Tigers defeat Red Devils

ALACHUA — Down by double digits to begin the second half, the Columbia High School Tigers overcame turnovers, a rebounding deficit, and inconsistency at the free throw line to defeat the Williston

Covert wins LCR's Girls Swimmer of the Year

Columbia's swim team is equipped with several promising swimmers, but
none draw more attention than Skyler Covert. The separation is clearer

Burlingame wins LCR's Boys Swimmer of the Year

Columbia's swim team received some added firepower this season.

It came out of the blue, from a new member of the pack.

