A fallen tree lies on the garage of Timothy Mallard and his family on NW Armadillo Lane near Lake Jeffery Road. Mallard’s 2006 Saturn Ion was inches from being crushed by the tree (TAYLOR GAINES/Lake City Reporter).
Columbia guard Austin Adams drives to the basket Friday night (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Special to the Reporter).
Columbia's Brock Edge was having a career season before his injury last week (FILE).
Columbia guard Bobby Fulton looks to pass during the Tigers' game against Williston Wedesday morning (TONY BRITT/LakeCityReporter).
Columbia's Skyler Covert placed fifth (100 breast) and ninth (200 IM) at the state finals this season (COURTESY).
Columbia's Chase Burlingame exceeded expectations in his first year swimming for Columbia (COURTESY).

News Stories

A fallen tree lies on the garage of Timothy Mallard and his family on NW Armadillo Lane near Lake Jeffery Road. Mallard’s 2006 Saturn Ion was inches from being crushed by the tree (TAYLOR GAINES/Lake City Reporter).
Winter storm whips through

When Eugene Williams walked into his bedroom Friday night, water was pouring through the ceiling. A neighbor’s tree had fallen onto his house during the storm.

Kim Holland and Tuff Holland of Fort White read the inscriptions on the monuments in Olustee Park in downtown Lake City. Each year, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day, more than a million wreaths are placed at the graves of servicemembers in all 50 states and 24 national cemeteries on foreign soil (photo by NICK ROLLISON/Lake City Reporter).
HONORING THE FALLEN

Local veterans showed up to Olustee Park on Saturday afternoon for National Wreaths Across America Day to honor and remember fallen U.S veterans, as well as to teach those who attended, children in

Douglas Dean of the Gainesville Salvation Army rings the bell for donations recently at the Walmart in Lake City (photo by NICK ROLLISON/Lake City Reporter).
Red Kettle Campaign: Count Live Oak out, too

LIVE OAK — Local civic clubs here will not be participating in this year’s Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign after communication issues with their regional Tallahassee office, according to multi

Sports

Columbia guard Austin Adams drives to the basket Friday night (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Special to the Reporter).
Tigers cruise past Wildcats

Columbia High lacks the size to continually win the rebounding battle in a basketball game, but the young, scrapping team more than makes up for its size deficit with its willingness to run the flo

Columbia's Brock Edge was having a career season before his injury last week (FILE).
Man down, man up

Bad news never has good timing. Columbia's soccer team knows this to be true.

Columbia guard Bobby Fulton looks to pass during the Tigers' game against Williston Wedesday morning (TONY BRITT/LakeCityReporter).
Tigers defeat Red Devils

ALACHUA — Down by double digits to begin the second half, the Columbia High School Tigers overcame turnovers, a rebounding deficit, and inconsistency at the free throw line to defeat the Williston

Lake City Reporter

Mailing Address:
P.O. Box 1709
Lake City, FL  32056

Phone: 386-752-1293
Fax: 386-752-9400