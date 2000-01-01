Columbia guard Tray Miller shoots a pivotal free throw late against Baker County Tuesday (TONY BRITT/LakeCityReporter).
Columbia girls basketball coach Sheena Carter has been replaced by Anthony Perry (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Special to the Reporter).
The picture shows the burned-out interior of family's house (COURTESY PHOTO).
Columbia's Darren Brock fights for a loose ball Tuessday (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Special to the Reporter).
A fallen tree lies on the garage of Timothy Mallard and his family on NW Armadillo Lane near Lake Jeffery Road. Mallard’s 2006 Saturn Ion was inches from being crushed by the tree (TAYLOR GAINES/Lake City Reporter).
Columbia guard Austin Adams drives to the basket Friday night (BRENT KUYKENDALL/Special to the Reporter).

News Stories

Winter storm whips through

When Eugene Williams walked into his bedroom Friday night, water was pouring through the ceiling. A neighbor’s tree had fallen onto his house during the storm.

Kim Holland and Tuff Holland of Fort White read the inscriptions on the monuments in Olustee Park in downtown Lake City. Each year, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day, more than a million wreaths are placed at the graves of servicemembers in all 50 states and 24 national cemeteries on foreign soil (photo by NICK ROLLISON/Lake City Reporter).
HONORING THE FALLEN

Local veterans showed up to Olustee Park on Saturday afternoon for National Wreaths Across America Day to honor and remember fallen U.S veterans, as well as to teach those who attended, children in

Douglas Dean of the Gainesville Salvation Army rings the bell for donations recently at the Walmart in Lake City (photo by NICK ROLLISON/Lake City Reporter).
Red Kettle Campaign: Count Live Oak out, too

LIVE OAK — Local civic clubs here will not be participating in this year’s Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign after communication issues with their regional Tallahassee office, according to multi

Sports

Tigers pounce on Wildcats

GLEN ST. MARY — The Columbia High Tigers boys basketball team fought and clawed its way to a win Tuesday night, defeating non-district foe Baker County Wildcats, 50-46, in Baker County.

Perry takes over as interim coach

The Columbia High School girls basketball team will have an interim coach guiding the team through the remainder of this season's campaign.

Tigers squeeze past Rams

An errant kick by an Eastside High School player, which ended up in his team's net,  was an on-goal that give the Columbia High School Boys Soccer team a 3-2 victory Tuesday night.

