Woman falls from pickup, is killed

Less than 10 hours after his girlfriend fell to her death from his Ford pickup, a Lake City man was jailed early Sunday for leaving the scene of the accident that claimed her life, FHP said.

Ryan LeBoss, 44, of SW Randall Terrace, remains incarcerated without bail, online records show.

His girlfriend, Eileen Bocca, 48, Ocala, was taken to UF Health Shands where she died, according to an FHP news release.

Just south of the U.S 441 exit on I-75 in Alachua County at 5:05 p.m. Saturday, LeBoss swerved onto the grass shoulder with the passenger door open and Bocca “hanging out of it,” the release stated. She was reportedly dragged for several hundred feet before she fell and was run over by the right rear tire.

LeBoss drove off and exited at 39th Avenue, the release stated.

After a search by the Columbia, Alachua and Marion County sheriff’s offices, he was located at his Lake City home, taken into custody without incident then booked into the county jail at 2:50 a.m.

LeBoss faces charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash but other charges are pending, the release stated.