MLB: Dodgers win first World Series title since 1988

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, middle, celebrates with Mookie Betts (50), who scored the go-ahead run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the sixth inning during Game 6 of the World Series at Globe Life Field on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas/ (WALLY SKALIJ/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

ARLINGTON, Texas — No dogpile, no champagne and a mask on nearly every face — the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated their first World Series title since 1988 in a manner no one could have imagined prior…