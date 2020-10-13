GIRLS GOLF: Columbia wins first district title since 2013, Suwannee sends 2 to regionals and Branford advances with third-place finish

Columbia’s girls golf team won the District 2-2A title on Tuesday at Quail Heights. Pictured are Reece Chasteen (from left), Kayla Hardy, coach Tammy Winnett, Payton Gainey and Ashley Nelson. (COURTESY)

Columbia’s girls golf team won the District 2-2A title on Tuesday at Quail Heights, its first championship since 2013. Payton Gainey led the Lady Tigers with an 85, while Ashley Nelson carded an 89…