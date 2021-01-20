Biden takes the helm as president: 'Democracy has prevailed'

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as his wife U.S. First Lady-elect Jill Biden stands next to him during the 59th presidential inauguration on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (KENT NISHIMURA/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that “democracy has prevailed” and summoning American resilience and unity to confront the…