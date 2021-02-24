Questions swirl around ‘resiliency’ funding

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking $1 billion for a resiliency program to address the impacts of rising sea levels, hurricanes and flooding. (AMY BETH BENNETT/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS) TALLAHASSEE — A few years ago, Republican lawmakers were averse to publicly acknowledging climate change, outside of rising sea levels affecting some coastal South Florida communities. Now, as many… Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to purchase a subscription.