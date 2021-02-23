Fiddling through history

Subhead Museum holds cross-era historical event in place of Olustee Festival.

Emily-Jane Curtis, a dual-enrolled student at North Florida Community College, plays Civil War-era songs on her viola during Saturday’s ‘Blast Through the Past’ event at the Lake City-Columbia County Historical Museum. All photos by MORGAN MCMULLEN/Lake City Reporter

Lake City-Columbia County Historical Museum volunteer Harry Joiner reads an excerpt from the diary of a Civil War doctor on treating wounded men on Saturday.

Columbia High School junior Hailey Schide dances as civil rights activist and French entertainer Josephine Baker during the Black History Month performances.

Spectators and volunteers gather to listen to Harry Joiner discuss medical treatments, including bloodletting and amputation, practiced in the Civil War.

Jayden Burch, a 17-year-old at Columbia High School, performs a monologue as former slave Jordan Anderson writing a letter to his former master.

Rosie the Riveter snapped green beans from her victory garden on her porch overlooking two women — a victorian-garbed laundress and a Civil War widow in black — as the King of Soul himself, Sam Cooke…